Kansas City hires new help to negotiate with Royals, Clay County updates their push for new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s a big question we’re all waiting to get the answer to where is the new Royals stadium going to be built? That was supposed to be answered by the end of September but here we are mid-October and still no answer. Now Kansas City is getting extra help in their effort to keep the ballpark in the city. The other option is north Kansas City.

Both Clay County and Kansas City leaders and the Royals say there are multiple things that still need to be agreed on for this $2 billion project. But we know, if picked, Jackson County voters will need to have something to vote on in April which has some Kansas City Council members concerned.

Where will they build it for Royals fans to come? There’s a lot at stake for both locations vying to house the new Royals stadium. Thursday the Kansas City Council voted unanimously to allow the City manager to hire outside counsel to represent them through the negotiation process with the Royals. Councilman Kevin O’Neill argued this is needed for more transparency.

“None of us have met with the Royals and had any kind of dialogue so I think we all felt as councilmembers that we needed to have more understanding of what the ask is,” O’Neill said. “Right now, we’re kind of in the dark. I don’t think the team has done a real good job of keeping us on track.”

The ordinance gives City Manager Brian Platt the authority to negotiate and execute agreements with any third-party legal counsel team he hires. But we’re told the Royals will cover any expenses the outside counsel charges for their services.

“We’ll still vote on everything. Everything will come back to us,” O’Neill continued. “They won’t throw everything in front of us and say here’s the package vote on it. We’ll have time to digest and figure out what it means and how much money it’s going to cost taxpayers.”

Meanwhile, across the river in Clay County Commissioner Jerry Nolte explained they’ve also considered hiring outside counsel to represent them but haven’t yet. He says each meeting with them has been productive.

“What we’re looking at is the areas where we have general agreement, but we are still a little distant between our positions,” Commissioner Nolte stated. “But I think both sides are negotiating in good faith, and we have the ability to come together.”

Kansas City leaders argue Jackson County already has a tax system in place with a bigger population that could support their end of the stadium project, but Clay County believes their ability to work with cities and private businesses makes their location better for the Royals.

“We have a lot more area and a lot of it will be newly built,” Commissioner Nolte added. “So that means the advantage to have the space and make it a real jewel for the Metro Politian area.”

While neither Clay County nor Kansas City leaders would give their goals on a timeline when the Royals could reach a decision with them, O’Neill said for there to be enough time to get a decision on the Ballot for Jackson County and KC Voters in April, the team will need to make up their mind by January.

