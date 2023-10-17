Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Judge sentences Springfield man to 15 years in prison for uploading ‘upskirt’ images of children

Craig Rhoden. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Craig Rhoden. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced a Springfield, Mo., man who possessed thousands of videos and photos of child pornography in federal court for trading those images of child sexual abuse over the internet.

Craig Allen Rhoden, 55, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Rhoden to pay $150,000 in restitution to 30 victims.

The court also sentenced Rhoden to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration. Rhoden will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

On April 18, 2023, Rhoden pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Rhoden’s residence on Jan. 5, after receiving CyberTip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Rhoden had uploaded hundreds of images of child pornography. Rhoden admitted that he participated in the exchange of child pornography, including trading images and videos of infant victims, and that he uploaded images of child pornography to a website. Rhoden also admitted that he took “upskirt” photos of children at the Walmart where he was employed and uploaded those photos to a website he operated.

A forensic analysis of Rhoden’s electronic devices found more than 16,000 videos and photos of child pornography.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrius Tolson was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
Documents: KCK man was driving 90 mph in crash that killed 2-year-old daughter, girlfriend
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, facility renovations
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Multi-vehicle crash on I-35 southbound
File: Police stand-off ends; officers retreat after ‘lack of cooperation’
Police stand-off ends; officers retreat after ‘lack of cooperation’
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team

Latest News

Vandeven said her decision was for personal reasons and that she doesn’t yet have a plan for...
Missouri’s Commissioner of Education stepping down after seven years
Kansas Department for Children and Families
Kansas Courts security issue begins to impact Dept. for Children and Families
Zoey Felix
Judge seals affidavits in Zoey Felix murder
The Kansas City Chiefs will host NFL celebrations and a watch party from the ChampionShip in...
Tickets to Chiefs ’ChampionShip’ experience in Frankfurt now open to the public