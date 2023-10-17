Aging & Style
Judge seals affidavits in Zoey Felix murder

Zoey Felix
Zoey Felix(KCTV5)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. District Court judge issued an order Tuesday, sealing affidavits in the Zoey Felix murder case.

WIBW-TV and other entities filed an open records request for the official statements leading to the arrest of Mickel Cherry, 25. Cherry is charged with capital murder in the commission of a felony and rape in connection with the five-year-old’s death Oct. 2, 2023.

In his order, Judge Christopher Turner denied release of the documents, even with redactions made. He ruled making information in the documents public could “jeopardize the safety or well-being of a victim, witness, confidential source or undercover agent, or cause the reduction of evidence.” He also cited potential to endanger safety of any person, and that it could specifically identify the victim of a sexual offense.

The Topeka Police Dept. said emergency responders were called Oct. 2 to a gas station near SE 29th and California, where Zoey was unresponsive. According to a Topeka Fire Dept. incident report, Zoey’s father stated he worked there and Zoey was brought to him there. Neither TPD nor TFD reports specifically state who brought Zoey to the gas station, but the TPD incident report lists a man the same age as Cherry being present.

From the gas station, Zoey was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. TPD’s investigation that night led them to a field north of the gas station, where neighbors told 13 NEWS Zoey, her father and other people had been living in tents.

Cherry was arrested that night. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay formally charged Cherry later that week with capital murder in commission of a rape.

Cherry is held on a $2 million bond. He is assigned to the state’s death penalty defense unit, with a motions hearing set for Dec. 13.

