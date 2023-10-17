Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an abandoned house on Oct. 10.(GoFundMe)
By David Whisenant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A groundskeeper mowed around a body in a North Carolina yard because he thought it was a prop for a Halloween display, officials said.

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an abandoned house on Oct. 10.

Police said they received a call about a dead body in the area and arrived to find Owens in the grass.

Investigators found that a groundskeeper initially saw the body on Oct. 9 when he was mowing the property. However, the worker told police he thought the body was a dummy used as a prop, so he did not report it.

Police said the groundskeeper mowed around the body. It wasn’t until the following day that another worker visited the property and reported the body to the police.

The family of Owens has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

According to the GoFundMe page, the family is still searching for answers. The page reads:

“He was found once on Monday by a lawn care employee who assumed he was Halloween decorations or a mannequin for K-9 training and was never reported to authorities. Who in their right mind mows a yard at a house that has power on and no one has lived there in a while but the property has been used for K-9 training for years, can assume a half-naked dead body with scratches and glass around it is Halloween decor. Robert was found a second time the following day by a foreman over a construction crew that finally reported his body to authorities.”

Preliminary findings of an autopsy ruled out any signs of assault or trauma to the body. Investigators are still awaiting the toxicology report to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrius Tolson was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
Documents: KCK man was driving 90 mph in crash that killed 2-year-old daughter, girlfriend
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, facility renovations
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Multi-vehicle crash on I-35 southbound
File: Police stand-off ends; officers retreat after ‘lack of cooperation’
Police stand-off ends; officers retreat after ‘lack of cooperation’
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team

Latest News

Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cooler Thursday then warming up over the weekend
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot, signaling more turmoil ahead
KC woman sentenced for fraud, identity theft