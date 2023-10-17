Four Overland Park police officers will not be charged following misused funds audit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Johnson County district attorney stated Tuesday morning that his office is declining to file criminal charges against four Overland Park police officers regarding alleged misused funds while acting as Overland Park Police Officers Foundation Board members.

The DA’s office stated in May 2022 that it was reviewing audit findings from the foundation over questions about how funds were being disbursed and spent.

“These previous Board members repeatedly disregarded the Foundation’s bylaws, a violation of bylaws does not necessarily equate to a violation of criminal law,” DA Stephen Howe stated.

The four officers will remain on paid administrative leave until the city completes its investigation.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.