Former KCPD officer’s conviction in killing of Cameron Lamb upheld, arrest warrant issued

FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron Lamb after a chase, testifies on Nov. 10, 2021, at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Mo. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)((Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP, File))
By Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Eric DeValkenaere’s conviction will stand following a decision this morning from a Missouri appeals court.

DeValkenaere was convicted of killing Cameron Lamb in 2019. Lamb was backing a truck into his garage at the time. Devalkenare’s attorneys had argued the police detective was doing his job; that he was following up on reports that Lamb was involved in a chase with another car. Devalkenaere testified that he believed Lamb was reaching for a gun at the time of the shooting.

But the judge ruled Devalkenare and his partner didn’t have probable cause or permission to be on private property.

He was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action and sentenced to six years in prison. But DeValkenaere has remained free on bond while his appeal was pending.

In the opinion handed down today, the appeal court wrote, “The trial court determined that T.S. and Devalkenaere were not lawfully present in the backyard/carport area. The trial court found that T.S. and Devalkenaere were initial aggressors in the encounter with the Victim and that they had a duty to retreat prior to using force.”

In the analysis of the court, the court wrote, “Devalkenaere was not acting in lawful self-defense when he shot and killed the Victim, that Devalkenaere was not acting in lawful defense of T.S., and that Devalkenaere was not lawfully utilizing deadly force as a law enforcement officer under applicable Missouri laws.”

Following the appeals opinion, a warrant was issued for DeValkenaere’s arrest.

