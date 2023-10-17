FIRST WARN FORECAST: Starting on the chilly side Tuesday, 70s back for the afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Frost Advisories have been posted for areas north of I-70 and areas west of the metro. These advisories will be set to expire at 9 a.m. As the kiddos head out the door to head to school, they will need the jackets as some areas have wind chill values in the low 30s this morning.

Today the pattern remains quiet and calm with highs in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

On Wednesday a slight chance for showers is possible in the afternoon; however, most places look to miss out and stay dry. Temperatures will be slightly affected on Thursday as they will be pushed down to the mid-60s.

By this weekend any outdoor activities look fantastic with the warm and quiet pattern continuing.

