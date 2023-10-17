FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cooler Thursday then warming up over the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are tracking our next cold front that will swing through the area on Wednesday. It could trigger a line of spotty showers to develop as it passes through, but accumulations will be light. We may not see much more than 0.01″ total, and there could still be some spots that don’t get any rain at all.

After the front passes, temperatures look to be a bit cooler by Thursday, but it won’t be a significant change. High temperatures will likely still warm into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. Friday, we’re already looking at a slightly warmer day as highs rebound to the low 70s. The weekend also still looks nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. It won’t be until next Monday that we could have our next chance of rain.

