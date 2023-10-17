Aging & Style
Current announce KC BBQ staple as first restaurant featured at new stadium

The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be...
The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be completed in 2024.(Kansas City Current)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current are opening the first professional women’s soccer stadium in the world next spring. So why not have some world-famous barbecue on location?

The Current announced Tuesday morning that Joe’s Kansas City will be the team’s first featured restaurant at the new stadium.

“Telling our local food story to the world, we are thrilled to feature Joe’s Kansas City BBQ at the KC Current stadium,” said Colby and Megan Garrelts, chef-partners for KC Current Stadium, in a release. “Joe’s commitment to excellence will give soccer fans a sample of why Kansas City is the BBQ capital!”

Anchored by the famous Z-man, Joe’s was founded in 1996 in the gas station at the corner of 47th Avenue and Mission Road. A release stated that fans will be able to enjoy the sandwich in both chicken and brisket with select side options.

“We are excited to serve Joe’s famous Z-man sandwich to fans of the Current,” Joe’s VP Ryan Barrows said. “The KC Current team and ownership group are a first-class organization, and this is a proud moment for our brand to be included in the opening of this amazing stadium.”

The Joe’s location will be located on the northeast side of the stadium.

The stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2024, will seat 11,500 fans.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

