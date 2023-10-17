Community leaders worry about a pardon of former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Community leaders stepped forward Tuesday to applaud an appeals court decision with caution.

Former Kansas City Police Department Ofc. Eric DeValkenaere’s conviction of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action will stand.

They question if a pardon is in the works for the former KCPD detective.

Gwendolyn Grant, CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, sent KCTV5 the following statement:

“This is a landmark decision. I’m elated that the Appellate Court upheld the verdict, affirmed the rule of law and revoked DeValkenaere’s bail. Perhaps now justice will be served. I hope Governor Parson does not defy the court by issuing a pardon. If he does, civic business, philanthropic and community leaders should hold him and his political allies in the Missouri legislature accountable.

“A pardon for DeValkenaere, who has not served a day in jail for his crime, will signal the Governor’s blatant disregard for justice and the letter of the law and a callous disrespect for the humanity of Cameron Lamb and every other Black victim of police brutality and deadly force.”

Pastor Dr. Emmanuel Cleaver III echoed similar concerns.

“That’s a big concern. So I know that even after today, it’s not over because there’s the possibility of him being pardoned, but I think that would damage what relationship we have between the Black community and law enforcement. I think it will. If he has pardoned, it could cause the gap to widen even more. There’ll be distrust, people will think, ‘well, police officers can do whatever they want and then they’ll get off.’ So, I think that the tension will grow I think it would be bad for law enforcement. I think it will be bad for the community if he is pardoned,” said Cleaver.

ALSO READ: Governor and prosecutor accuse each other of political games in possible pardon of KCPD detective Eric DeValkenaere

Even before the Missouri Appeals Court heard arguments in the case of Kansas City Police Detective Eric DeValkenaere, supporters asked Missouri Governor Mike Parson to grant a pardon.

KCTV5 asked the governor’s office in June if a pardon would be considered and was told, “Governor Parson is grounded in his faith and believes in second chances.”

KCTV5 reached out again to the Governor’s office today and received this response:

“Governor Parson is aware of the Court’s decision and is assessing the situation. Governor Parson will give the same thorough review to Mr. DeValkenaere’s case that he gives to all others that come across his desk. No decision regarding a pardon has been made at this time.”

In February of 2022, DeValkenaere’s parents wrote a letter to Parson begging for a pardon. “The thought of our son being incarcerated for protecting his partner is unthinkable to us. We fear for his safety. We are also afraid of the negative impact his incarceration will have on his children. Eric has already lost his job and his pension. The stress and emotional damage our family has endured is immeasurable.”

Albert and Denise DeValkenaere added, “We have serious concerns about the motivations that led the Jackson County Prosecutor’s decision to persecute Eric. We believe the decision was politically motivated.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has openly argued that DeValkenaere was fairly convicted and sentenced under Missouri law. Baker argued that a pardon would subvert the rule of law.

DeValkenaere was arrested and booked into the Platte County Detention Center just before 12 p.m. on Tuesday

ALSO READ: Community members to voice opposition of KCPD detective Eric DeValkenaere pardon

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.