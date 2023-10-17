“Cars in the Park” Returns Raising Money for JOCO Special Programs

The 13th Annual “Cars in the Park” car show is the only fundraiser of the year for the Johnson County Parks and Recreation District. Proceeds benefit JCPRD’s Special Populations and Special Olympics programs, keeping costs affordable for over 120 participants and athletes.

The event is happening Saturday, October 21st at Theatre in Park located at 7710 Renner Rd. in Shawnee, KS.

