Students sickened after consuming edibles at another Wichita middle school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police, fire and EMS were called out to Brooks Middle School on Monday morning after students reportedly consumed edibles and got sick. The Wichita Police Department said the incident involved four students.

The following message was sent out to parents informing them about what had happened.

“This morning we had a few students who consumed edibles that were brought to school by a student. It resulted in a need for some to receive medical attention. We contacted the Wichita Police Department who are investigating. There will be consequences for the students involved,” reads the email. “Parents, please talk with your children about the potential risks associated with consuming candy or any other item that isn’t clearly marked.”

Just last month, first responders were called out to Coleman Middle School after a student brought marijuana-laced edibles to school and gave them to other students who consumed them.

