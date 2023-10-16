Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Students sickened after consuming edibles at another Wichita middle school

Wichita police, fire and EMS were called to Brooks Middle School on Monday, October 16, after...
Wichita police, fire and EMS were called to Brooks Middle School on Monday, October 16, after it was reported that some students had gotten sick after ingesting edibles.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police, fire and EMS were called out to Brooks Middle School on Monday morning after students reportedly consumed edibles and got sick. The Wichita Police Department said the incident involved four students.

The following message was sent out to parents informing them about what had happened.

“This morning we had a few students who consumed edibles that were brought to school by a student. It resulted in a need for some to receive medical attention.  We contacted the Wichita Police Department who are investigating. There will be consequences for the students involved,” reads the email. “Parents, please talk with your children about the potential risks associated with consuming candy or any other item that isn’t clearly marked.”

Just last month, first responders were called out to Coleman Middle School after a student brought marijuana-laced edibles to school and gave them to other students who consumed them.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Several people were injured in a shooting near the T-Mobile Center Saturday evening.
Three teenagers shot outside T-Mobile Center Saturday night, KCPD investigating
Car Crash
Rollover crash on Saturday afternoon leaves 2 dead including toddler
On early morning Monday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an injury crash...
Overland Park PD identifies semi-truck driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the McDonald’s roof line and a small fire near...
Kitchen fire in KC McDonald’s temporarily closes location
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Multi-vehicle crash on I-35 southbound

Latest News

The Royals are among five finalists for a philanthropy award given out by the MLB.
Royals among finalists for philanthropic MLB award
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team
Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Olathe Proud Boys member pleads guilty to obstruction charge in Capitol riot
“We’re still several hundred employees below what’s needed to cover more than one shift in a...
Practice makes perfect: why MoDOT is sending its snowplows out early
Derrius Tolson was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
Documents: KCK man was driving 90 mph in crash that killed 2-year-old daughter, girlfriend