Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, restroom renovations

Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a canopy over more than 3,000 seats.(Starlight Theatre)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As part of a new $40 million capital campaign, Starlight Theatre will undergo significant upgrades.

The theatre announced a canopy that will cover about 3,200 seats and will allow for the opportunity of matinee Broadway productions and other events with the shade.

Also, the stage area will get a production truss and light bridge.

The Uniquely KC campaign includes funding for a restroom renovation on the west side of the campus to include health and nursing rooms. It will also feature publicly accessible family restrooms.

The east side of the theatre campus will see upgraded food and beverage services in addition to equipment and storage space expansion.

ALSO READ: Film celebrating Walt Disney awarded grant from Missouri Humanities

The campaign will help launch new community programs at the theatre:

  • free residency program for elementary schools to produce their first musical
  • a performance series for young audiences and families
  • technical theatre training program for students; expansion of Starlight’s existing community tickets program to reduce barriers to participation
  • Arts Bridge program that will activate Starlight’s historic facilities through community partnerships.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the future of Starlight will be enhanced for generations to come,” theatre president and CEO Lindsey Rood-Clifford. “For more than 70 years, Starlight has provided live performing arts experiences for all at a historic landmark in one of the largest municipal parks in the United States. Through this campaign, we want to not only improve the Starlight experience for our current patrons but extend the tradition to new, diverse participants of all ages – fostering a shared accessible home for performing arts.”

Starlight Theatre has already raised $21.618 million for its campaign.

Constructions of the projects will take place over two phases, the theatre stated. Phase 1 will begin in the fall of 2024 and be completed by the spring of 2025, before the summer season.

Phase 2 is set to take place from the fall of 2025 to April 2026.

ALSO READ: KC Wheel developers sets opening for November

