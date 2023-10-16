Aging & Style
Royals among finalists for philanthropic MLB award

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals need some help to win an award for philanthropic excellence.

On Monday, the organization announced it is one of five finalists for the 2023 Allan H. Selig Award for their “Shut Out the Stigma” initiative.

“We are humbled and proud of being named a finalist for this prestigious award as we view our Club as an asset to this community,” said Luis Maes, Royals Vice President of Community Impact. “Shut Out the Stigma is a great example of how we use our Club’s unique assets and capabilities to shine a light on an important community challenge and help move the needle to address it.”

READ MORE: Shut Out the Stigma: Royals and Blue KC post letter to parents at Mid-America Sports Complex

The Royals’ initiative was done in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City in an effort to raise awareness of the growing mental health crisis in the metro and across the country.

Last week, Shut Out the Stigma debuted a 45-minute documentary on the subject.

In 2021, the Urban Youth Academy of Kansas City won the Selig Award, which was established in 2010 to recognize charitable acts by MLB organizations. Along with the Royals, this year’s finalists include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates.

A fan vote is open until Monday, Oct. 23 and is a key part of the final round. Royals fans can vote here to help the club.

