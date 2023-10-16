Aging & Style
Robinson named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson sacks Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) during...
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson sacks Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following the Tigers’ 38-21 win over Kentucky.

Robinson was also named the co-defensive player of the week by the Reese’ Senior Bowl.

He had six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a career-high 2 sacks -- his first multi-sack game of his career.

With the win, Missouri lept back into the AP Poll to become the No. 20 team in the nation.

The Tigers take on South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

