Raytown Police Department investigating afternoon shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman was shot in the area of East 63rd Street and Raytown Trafficway shortly before noon on Monday.

Raytown Police responded to the area when the woman self-reported that she had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital and her current condition is unclear.

RPD says that have an adult male in custody and they are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

