Practice makes perfect: why MoDOT is sending its snowplows out early

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It may not be summer anymore, but it’s definitely not winter, either. MoDOT is activating its snowplows anyway.

On Thursday, October 19, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold its “annual winter operations drill,” a way to ensure that the department’s employees are ready for the winter ahead.

According to MoDOT, nearly 100 new employees were hired to the winter maintenance team over the summer. Although this means over 3,000 staff members across the state of Missouri are involved in winter weather cleanup, MoDOT says that’s not enough.

“We’re still several hundred employees below what’s needed to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm,” said MoDOT Chief Safety and Operations Officer Becky Allmeroth.

In spite of the short staffing, the annual training ensures that MoDOT’s team is ready to work safely and efficiently. This is particularly important for the new employees heading into their first winter season.

“Nearly 27% of our snowplow operators have less than three years of experience. Those three years did not include many significant winter storms, making this training more critical than ever,” said Allmeroth.

During the drill, all MoDOT employees will react to a simulated winter weather forecast. The emergency operations centers will activate and all employees will be deployed to their trucks and routes as if it were a real snowstorm.

The drill begins at 8 a.m. in rural areas of Missouri and at 9 a.m. in urban areas. It is expected to be complete around 3 p.m.

Missouri drivers can expect to see an increased number of MoDOT vehicles on state routes, but travel should not be impacted.

