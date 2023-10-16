Police stand-off ends; officers retreat after ‘lack of cooperation’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 1100 block of East 65th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound graze. He was taken to the hospital by EMS suffering from minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Information received in the early stages of the investigation revealed the possibility of a woman involved in the incident located inside of a nearby residence. Officers attempted to make contact with her for further investigation. After numerous attempts to get her out peacefully were unsuccessful, officers de-escalated and surrounded the home to prevent escape and protect surrounding residents.

Police called for an Operation 100/Police Standoff to bring additional resources, and trained negotiators to the scene in an effort to bring a peaceful resolution to the situation.

Detectives met with the male victim at the hospital in an attempt to gather a statement and learn what took place. They said he was uncooperative when speaking with officers, and refused to provide any information to assist with the investigation.

Officers on the scene received multiple statements from people in the area with varying information on what took place. Due to this and the lack of victim cooperation, officers pulled away from the area at approximately 11 p.m.

The scene is now clear.

