New data finds domestic violence reported every 24 minutes in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshly released data has found that one domestic violence incident is reported in Kansas every 24 minutes, and in 2022, 35 of those ended with a victim deceased.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that data released in a new report found that in 2022, a domestic violence incident was reported every 23 minutes and 39 seconds. However, only one arrest was made in 46 minutes and 43 seconds.

The KBI noted that the data comes from the annual Domestic Violence, Stalking & Sexual Assault in Kansas report. Since 1992, law enforcement agencies in Kansas have been required to make arrests for domestic violence incidents when there is probable cause a crime was committed. Since then, arrest rates for these incidents have increased from 37.1% in 1992 to 50.6% in 2022.

The report found that the average victim is still a female between the ages of 20 and 34 while the average offender is a male between the ages of 25 and 34. The offender is also most often the victim’s spouse, boyfriend, girlfriend or ex. Between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays are the most likely times for these crimes to happen.

When it comes to injuries, the Bureau said just over half - 50.2% - of victims receive visible injuries.

In 2022, the report found there were 35 domestic violence-related homicides out of 163 total homicides in Kansas. That is 9.4% more than the year before. About 21.5% of homicides committed in Kansas that year were domestic violence-related. In 2017, the state saw a record set with 38 domestic violence-related homicides.

Broken down, 12 of the 2022 homicide victims were spouses of the suspects, 7 were girlfriends, 4 were children, 2 were boyfriends, 2 were ex-spouses, 2 were acquaintances, 2 were parents, 1 was common law married, 1 was a grandparent, 1 was an ex-girlfriend and 1 was unknown. Two of the victims were killed by fire, 21 were killed by a firearm, 5 were killed by the suspect’s bare hands, 4 were killed with a knife, 2 were killed by a blunt object, and 1 was unknown.

By circumstance, KBI found that 1 domestic violence incident was committed during another felony, 6 were attributed to lover’s quarrels, 7 were unknown, 9 were other circumstances and 12 stemmed from arguments.

KBI also noted that one rape was reported every 7 hours, 44 minutes and 44 seconds. Meanwhile, an arrest was made every 2 days, 2 hours, 55 minutes and 41 seconds. One stalking was reported every 12 hours and 24 minutes while one criminal sodomy report was reported every 1 day, 6 hours, 57 minutes and 36 seconds. Lastly, one sexual battery was reported every 6 hours, 42 minutes and 27 seconds.

In 2022, the report found there were a total of 26,435 domestic violence incidents reported in the state, not including incidents reported to the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department. There were a total of 8,592 restraining orders filed due to abuse and 5,883 restraining orders filed due to stalking. There were about 707 incidents of stalking. Lastly, there were 1,131 incidents of rape, 283 incidents of criminal sodomy and 1,036 incidents of sexual battery.

If Kansans are experiencing sexual assault, domestic violence or stalking, they have been encouraged to contact the Kansas Crisis Hotline at 1-888-END-ABUSE.

To read the full 2022 report, click HERE.

