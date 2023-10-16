Aging & Style
Motorcyclist dies in crash on 58 Highway

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Belton has died after a crash on 58 Highway.

Police said Belton Officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night for a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling west on 58 Highway when it struck the SUV that was turning left from eastbound 58 Highway to northbound Bel Ray Boulevard.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Ken Hitterman at 816-331-1500.

