Mizzou hires architecture firm with hopes to transform athletic facilities

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Missouri has hired a Kansas City-based architecture firm to assist in developing a facilities plan to present to its Board of Curators for approval.

The University said Monday it will seek approval to “proceed with an unprecedented transformation of the Mizzou Sports Park.”

Mizzou hired KC-based Populous to help curate the plan. That partnership began in July 2023 to configure a comprehensive master plan that MU said would impact every athletic program and sequentially address current facility needs.

The plan -- along with Populous’ renderings -- will be presented to the University of Missouri Board of Curators on Nov. 16 in a meeting at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Included in the plans is a reimagination of the north concourse of Memorial Stadium, Mizzou said in a release Monday.

“We know that many of our athletics programs have facility needs, and through this collaboration and our facility viability assessments, we have developed a thoughtful plan that will benefit our current and future student-athletes,” said athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois.

