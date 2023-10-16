Aging & Style
Man found guilty of second-degree murder in fatal 2016 crash

Gavel on sounding block
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder and driving with a suspended license following a 2016 crash that killed a woman.

Landunn Darail Richardson was found guilty on Friday in Johnson County court following a crash that killed a woman on Aug. 26, 2016.

The fatal crash happened in the 5100 block of Metcalf Avenue and caused the death of then-50-year-old Vickie Taylor.

Richardson is set to be sentenced on Nov. 21, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

