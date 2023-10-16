Kansas City’s 911 system being discussed further at Oversight Committee Meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department’s 911 emergency services will be the topic of discussion at Monday afternoon’s 911 Oversight Committee meeting.

As KCTV5 has been reporting -- In April, wait times for people calling the police was 46 seconds. By July, that was up to a minute.

September’s hold time is down to 37 seconds, which is still outside nationwide standards, and their own data shows two separate times when callers sat on hold for more than 13 minutes. Both of those incidents were on Fridays.

The committee anticipates discussing replacing the Lone Jack Fire Department’s radio system. The meeting starts at 12:10 p.m.

The police department got approval from the KCPD Board to buy a new computer system to run the city’s 911 system in August. It was a unanimous approval to spend the $1.5 million from the Jackson County 911 E-Tax Fund.

At the time, the police board asked the Mid-America Regional Council to add a menu to the system where callers can simplify the process with emergencies. Specifically, choosing what kind they have so they need police, fire, or medical help before being connected to a dispatcher. The entire 911 system is managed by the Mid-America Regional Council.

The system is made by Motorola and the company is studying how to add a menu just for callers in Kansas City while other metro cities don’t want the menu option. KCPD says Motorola determined adding a menu would cost $157,000 for five years of support with the price switching to $14,000 a year after those initial five years.

A big issue that needs addressing in this whole thing – staffing. The police department said in late August it continues to face staffing shortages specifically in the 911 department. They needed at least 24 more dispatchers and call takers to be fully staffed at that time.

There are also concerns about who shoulders the cost burden, with Kansas City residents already having paid for the infrastructure and other expenses that go with the 911 system.

The regional council said in August the switch could not happen before March 2024 according to the police department.

