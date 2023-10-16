Kansas City Health Department to provide free COVID, flu, RSV testing this fall

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first combination test for flu and COVID-19 that...
The Food and Drug Administration approved the first combination test for flu and COVID-19 that can be used at home.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The cold and flu season can be a stressful time, especially when trying to tell the difference between a common cold and something more serious. The Kansas City Health Department is making this distinction a bit easier for residents by offering free COVID, flu and RSV tests through the end of November.

Starting October 17, KC residents can visit the Health Department’s mobile clinic for free walk-up testing or for take-home COVID test kits.

Visitors can expect to swab their own noses or the noses of their children to collect the mucus samples necessary for testing. Test results are expected to be returned by text, email or mail within 24- 48 hours.

Those taking the at-home COVID test kits can receive up to two boxes per family with two tests in each box, for a total of four tests. The kits are available during business hours at the Health Department’s front desk.

The free tests support the Health Department’s partnership with Children’s Mercy as they study the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

“Convenient testing helps keep these viruses from spreading; when people know what they have, they can take proper precautions to keep others from getting sick,” said Dr. Jennifer Schuster from Children’s Mercy. Dr. Schuster is one physicians leading the School TLC (Testing, Learning & Consultation) Study.

The mobile clinic is located in the southwest parking lot of the Health Department building on 2400 Troost Avenue.

The free testing will be available on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and Fridays from 10-12 p.m. Appointments are not needed.

The tests are scheduled through the end of November but may be extended longer if the clinic determines there is more need in the community.

ALSO READ: Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, restroom renovations

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Royals are among five finalists for a philanthropy award given out by the MLB.

Royals among finalists for philanthropic MLB award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
The Kansas City Royals need some help to win an award for philanthropic excellence.

News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...

Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zoë Shriner
For reasons unbeknownst to the media, the Chiefs have been getting some extra yet well-deserved attention this season– and it’s showing in their social media followings.

News

Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....

Olathe Proud Boys member pleads guilty to obstruction charge in Capitol riot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
William Chrestman, 49, also pleaded guilty to threatening to assault a federal officer during the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2023.

News

“We’re still several hundred employees below what’s needed to cover more than one shift in a...

Practice makes perfect: why MoDOT is sending its snowplows out early

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zoë Shriner
It may not be summer anymore, but it’s definitely not winter, either. MoDOT is activating its snowplows early anyway.

Latest News

News

Derrius Tolson was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Documents: KCK man was driving 90 mph in crash that killed 2-year-old daughter, girlfriend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Derrius Tolson, a 25-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

News

Wichita police, fire and EMS were called to Brooks Middle School on Monday, October 16, after...

Students sickened after consuming edibles at another Wichita middle school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita police, fire and EMS were called out to Brooks Middle School on Monday morning after students reportedly consumed edibles and got sick.

News

A woman was shot in the area of East 63rd Street and Raytown Trafficway shortly before noon on...

Raytown Police Department investigating afternoon shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
A woman was shot in the area of East 63rd Street and Raytown Trafficway shortly before noon on Monday.

News

Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...

Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, restroom renovations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Greg Dailey
The canopy will cover about 3,200 seats and will allow for the opportunity for matinee Broadway productions

Kansas Jayhawks

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self listens as Kevin McCullar Jr. gives a speech on Senior Night...

Kansas ranked No. 1 in the preseason men’s AP Top 25; K-State, Mizzou receive votes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
It’s the third time since Bill Self’s arrival in Lawrence in 2003 that his team will start the season on top

News

Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, restroom renovations

Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, restroom renovations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|