Kansas City Health Department to provide free COVID, flu, RSV testing this fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The cold and flu season can be a stressful time, especially when trying to tell the difference between a common cold and something more serious. The Kansas City Health Department is making this distinction a bit easier for residents by offering free COVID, flu and RSV tests through the end of November.

Starting October 17, KC residents can visit the Health Department’s mobile clinic for free walk-up testing or for take-home COVID test kits.

Visitors can expect to swab their own noses or the noses of their children to collect the mucus samples necessary for testing. Test results are expected to be returned by text, email or mail within 24- 48 hours.

Those taking the at-home COVID test kits can receive up to two boxes per family with two tests in each box, for a total of four tests. The kits are available during business hours at the Health Department’s front desk.

The free tests support the Health Department’s partnership with Children’s Mercy as they study the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

“Convenient testing helps keep these viruses from spreading; when people know what they have, they can take proper precautions to keep others from getting sick,” said Dr. Jennifer Schuster from Children’s Mercy. Dr. Schuster is one physicians leading the School TLC (Testing, Learning & Consultation) Study.

The mobile clinic is located in the southwest parking lot of the Health Department building on 2400 Troost Avenue.

The free testing will be available on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and Fridays from 10-12 p.m. Appointments are not needed.

The tests are scheduled through the end of November but may be extended longer if the clinic determines there is more need in the community.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.