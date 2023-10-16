Jackson County legislature not giving additional money to assessor’s office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County legislators are not moving forward with additional funding for the assessor’s office.

KCTV5 has reported extensively on the county’s property assessment issues over the last several months.

Now, the County Executive wants to hire seasonal assessment staff to continue cleaning up the mess, but Jackson County’s legislators are not fully on board with the plan.

Eleven positions on the Board of Equalization were recently eliminated. Under the County Executive’s proposed ordinance, the county would need $110,000 in extra funding to cover the cost of salaries for these additional workers.

County Legislator Manny Abarca wants clarity on what exactly these positions will be doing, what purpose they serve, and how they will differ from the ones that were eliminated. He says he doesn’t want to hand money to people so they can flip papers– he wants to ensure it will directly help the taxpayers.

“We’re trying to get in contact with the Board of Equalization to understand what their needs are, if this will help them in this process, and if, ultimately, taxpayers are going to get the relief they need from these officers. Because if we’re just providing individuals to add another layer of protection, there’s no reason for that. There’s no reason to throw good money at bad, so I think we’ll wait for that,” said Abarca.

The next Jackson County legislative session will be next Monday.

