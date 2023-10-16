Hundreds meet in Overland Park for “Stand Together with Israel Community Gathering”

Overland Park, Kan. (KCTV) - The Jewish Community Center in Overland Park hosted the 11th Jewish Culture Fest on Sunday. The event highlights the best of Jewish culture, but also featured a special service on Sunday evening in light of the situation in Israel.

“Quite simply, being together is everything,” said Rabbi David Glickman of Congregation Beth Shalom. “Feeling loved by one another and giving love to one another is everything right now.”

Hundreds met for the “Stand Together with Israel Community Gathering” after the culture festival. The service included music, prayer, and fellowship for members of the Kansas City community impacted by the war overseas.

“We’ve never seen anything like this in our lifetimes, to have the magnitude of that kind of terrorist attack in Israel,” said Jay Lewis, the President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City. “It’s not just mourning the loss of life, but there are a lot of people that are still in immediate danger.”

Event organizers are raising money to send to Israel for humanitarian aid. In addition, donations from Kansas City will be matched dollar-for-dollar – up to $1,000,000.

“Even though you feel helpless, there is something you can do. Donating is really the biggest thing that people can do here,” said Lewis.

“There are friends and family members of people in the community who are hostages in Gaza right now,” Glickman said. “We are just praying for their safe release.”

Congresswoman Sharice Davids (KS-03) showed up to show support for the Jewish community in Kansas City. She said – despite the House currently not having a Speaker – the US/Israel relationship is prioritized across party lines.

“While there is obviously a lot going on in the house, I do feel like the broad support for the US/Israel relationship, it certainly rang through this entire week, even with the other things that are going on in the house,” Davids said.

Those in attendance on Sunday wanted to spread a message of peace and compassion.

“Try to spread some light in the world because one candle illuminates a dark room,” said Tzvi Tiechtel. “I think the message has definitely been, ‘It’s been a tough week.’ We’re trying to look forward and spread positivity and make this world a better place.”

The Jewish Federations of North America have set a goal to raise $500M to send to Israel for urgent humanitarian needs. If you would like to get involved, you can donate here.

