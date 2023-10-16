Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Subtle warming trend into midweek with a spotty shower Wednesday

By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clear skies and light northerly winds this evening will help temperatures fall pretty quickly overnight. Tuesday morning could feature some patchy frost, especially in low-lying areas. For those in Kansas’s Douglas, Franklin, and Anderson counties, they will go under a frost advisory from 3:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

By the afternoon, look for a mostly sunny sky with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. Wednesday gets a bit breezy as winds come in from the southwest and a cold front approaches from the west. Before it arrives, temperatures will warm into the low 70s. A few light showers could develop with this next front, otherwise, it doesn’t look to bring a significant impact to the area. Thursday’s temperatures might be a little cooler, before we rebound into the 70s Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

