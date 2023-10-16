Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Chilly start for the next couple of mornings

Chilly morning starts for the next couple of mornings but a bump up in temperature will make things a bit more comfortable soon
By Greg Bennett
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure remains our dominant feature today. We are currently on the eastern side of high pressure, allowing for an orderly track with the wind. This means we’re still pulling in colder air from Canada which is allowing temperatures to fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. Making sure the kids stay comfortable with jackets will be a good idea along with starting your day with perhaps a hot cup of coffee. Daytime highs are expected in the lower and middle 60s this afternoon but a gradual warm-up takes over moving through into mid this week. This is due to the formation of a cold front across the central plains. This will help force high pressure to the east and allow a southerly component with the wind to form by Tuesday. This will help increase the temperature back to the upper 60s and lower 70s, which is more seasonable for us during this time of fall.

Activity Planner
Activity Planner(KCTV 5)

This front does interact with the Kansas City area by Wednesday allowing small opportunities for showers to occur mainly between the late morning and late afternoon. At this time it seems to be only about a 20% rain chance with breezy conditions gusting up to 30 mph first, starting off from the south and by the end of the day will come out of the west. Once this front passes a dry or more stabilized pattern takes over clearing to the weekend creating partly sunny to mostly sunny conditions with high temperatures hovering between 66 and 72°. Mornings are still expected to be rather chilly so it’s time to dust off those jackets and start using them.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were injured in a shooting near the T-Mobile Center Saturday evening.
Three teenagers shot outside T-Mobile Center Saturday night, KCPD investigating
Car Crash
Rollover crash on Saturday afternoon leaves 2 dead including toddler
On early morning Monday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an injury crash...
Overland Park PD identifies semi-truck driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the McDonald’s roof line and a small fire near...
Kitchen fire in KC McDonald’s temporarily closes location
Hundreds gathered at Mill Creek Park by the Country Club Plaza on Saturday, showing support for...
Locals rally at Mill Creek Park amid war in Israel

Latest News

Chilly morning starts for the next couple of mornings but a bump up in temperature will make...
Chilly morning starts for the next couple of mornings but a bump up in temperature will make things
Quiet weather expected tonight and for much of the upcoming week. High pressure will slide in...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Chilly start to the week as more cold fronts arrive Wednesday with possible showers
First Warn Weather Forecast Track
FIRST WARN WEATHER: Gloomy again today with a few showers and drizzle
The fall chill made its presence known on Saturday. Highs were only in the 50s with cloudy skies.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Patchy mists lead into chilly 50′s temps on Sunday