FIRST WARN FORECAST: Chilly start for the next couple of mornings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure remains our dominant feature today. We are currently on the eastern side of high pressure, allowing for an orderly track with the wind. This means we’re still pulling in colder air from Canada which is allowing temperatures to fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. Making sure the kids stay comfortable with jackets will be a good idea along with starting your day with perhaps a hot cup of coffee. Daytime highs are expected in the lower and middle 60s this afternoon but a gradual warm-up takes over moving through into mid this week. This is due to the formation of a cold front across the central plains. This will help force high pressure to the east and allow a southerly component with the wind to form by Tuesday. This will help increase the temperature back to the upper 60s and lower 70s, which is more seasonable for us during this time of fall.

Activity Planner (KCTV 5)

This front does interact with the Kansas City area by Wednesday allowing small opportunities for showers to occur mainly between the late morning and late afternoon. At this time it seems to be only about a 20% rain chance with breezy conditions gusting up to 30 mph first, starting off from the south and by the end of the day will come out of the west. Once this front passes a dry or more stabilized pattern takes over clearing to the weekend creating partly sunny to mostly sunny conditions with high temperatures hovering between 66 and 72°. Mornings are still expected to be rather chilly so it’s time to dust off those jackets and start using them.

