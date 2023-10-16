Aging & Style
Dr Jeremy with Laser-Like Lipo joins My KC Live

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stubborn areas of body fat and cellulite can seem impossible to get rid of, and most people don’t want to have surgery to do so. Luckily, Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo in Olathe has two different FDA Cleared technologies that give immediate results; UltraSlim, which stimulates the fat cells to open and drain in as little as 8 minutes, and UltraSmooth for the cellulite reduction. Dr. Jeremy Landry, president of Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo and his daughter Kinsley join us to demonstrate how these two amazing devices work. Sponsored by Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo.

Healthcare in the Heartland returns to KCTV5 today with telethon to get your Medicare questions...
Healthcare In The Heartland: Get Your Medicare Questions Answered
Two local groups are collaborating to create an event for the community. Lucky 13 Rescue and...
Lucky 13 Rescue collabs with Yoga Patch to present Puppy Yoga
