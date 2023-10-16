Dr Jeremy with Laser-Like Lipo joins My KC Live
Published: Oct. 16, 2023
Stubborn areas of body fat and cellulite can seem impossible to get rid of, and most people don’t want to have surgery to do so. Luckily, Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo in Olathe has two different FDA Cleared technologies that give immediate results; UltraSlim, which stimulates the fat cells to open and drain in as little as 8 minutes, and UltraSmooth for the cellulite reduction. Dr. Jeremy Landry, president of Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo and his daughter Kinsley join us to demonstrate how these two amazing devices work. Sponsored by Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo.
