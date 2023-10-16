Aging & Style
Documents: KCK man was driving 90 mph in crash that killed 2-year-old daughter, girlfriend

Derrius Tolson was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
Derrius Tolson was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.(Jackson County Detention Center, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was driving a car 92-94 mph Saturday afternoon in a 40mph zone when he Rollover crash on Saturday afternoon leaves 2 dead including toddler, a court document alleged.

Derrius Tolson, a 25-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

According to a probable cause document, Tolson was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on Bannister Road and ran a light at the ramp for southbound I-435.

An officer in the area had seen the Jeep and another vehicle speeding by and stated that they appeared to chasing or racing each other.

At the same time, a 2017 Honda Accord attempted an eastbound turn from the I-435 exit ramp onto Bannister Road. The Jeep crashed into the Honda, causing the SUV to roll over multiple times before coming to a rest upside-down.

Inside Tolson’s car were his girlfriend and two-year-old daughter. They both died in the crash, while Tolson suffered minor injuries.

Tolson told detectives that at the intersection of Bannister Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard, he had noticed a Chrysler 300 revving its engine and thought it was pacing him. Tolson said he “accelerated ‘60 or 65 mph’ in an attempt to get away from the Chrysler,” the document alleged.

At the scene of the crash, police observed that a car seat in the Jeep did not appear to be fastened to the seat properly. In an interview, Tolson said his daughter tended to undo the seatbelt in her car seat on occasion, the probable cause document stated.

The speed limit where the crash occurred was set at 40 mph. A search warrant of the Jeep revealed it was traveling at a speed between 92 and 94 mph at the time of the crash. The data also indicated the “accelerator was being fully depressed, the engine throttle was at a maximum of 99 percent and there were no brakes applied by Tolson during the event.”

Investigators found a loaded firearm, marijuana and scales at the scene of the crash. Tolson told police he smoked recreational marijuana and had a “few hits” earlier that morning, the document stated.

Tolson was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

