Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For reasons unbeknownst to the media, the Chiefs have been getting some extra yet well-deserved attention this season– and it’s showing in their social media followings.

Although the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift situation has been mostly kept on the down-low, over half a million fans seem to have caught on.

According to a study from CasinoAlpha, “the Kansas City Chiefs have recorded the highest growth in social media followers since the start of the 2023 NFL season.”

The study used data from Instagram, X and TikTok to track the social media followings of all 32 NFL teams from the beginning of the season (September 7) to now.

It found that the Kansas City Chiefs have gained nearly 550,000 new followers across its social media accounts, a 6.48% increase.

The Miami Dolphins had the second-highest follower increase. It gained 157,000 new followers across Instagram, X and TikTok, a 3.88% increase.

The Chiefs and Dolphins are currently tied in the AFC standings with 5-1 records. The Chiefs play their next game on Sunday, October 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

