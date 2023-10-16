Aging & Style
Cheers! 96-year-old couple ties the knot in Olathe

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A couple in Olathe is proving that it’s never too late to say “I do!”

Cheers to newlyweds Dorris Kirks and Carl Kruse, both 96 years young!

The couple met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village, where they are both residents.

Dorris and Carl said they began to bond over their love for playing pool.

And from that point on they knew they wanted to be together for the rest of their lives.

“We do a lot of things together, and things just fit,” Kirks said. “He’s so patient and he wants me to be happy. Like I told him my feet are cold in my room and he bought me a heater — it’s the little things.”

The couple said they are looking forward to their new life as husband and wife.

After the ceremony, they were also able to enjoy a nice dinner with their family and friends.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

