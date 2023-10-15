Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

US senators forced to shelter amid rocket fire in Israel, Chuck Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket fire in Tel Aviv.(twitter/X / @SenSchumer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bipartisan United States Senate delegation was forced to take shelter in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire on Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer relayed the information on social media.

He wrote, “While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas.”

Schumer went on to say, “It shows you what Israelis have to go through.”

There is no word on any injuries for members of the delegation, which is being led by Schumer.

His office says the trip is to show “unwavering support for Israel.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Rollover crash on Saturday afternoon leaves 2 dead including toddler
On early morning Monday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an injury crash...
Overland Park PD identifies semi-truck driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the McDonald’s roof line and a small fire near...
Kitchen fire in KC McDonald’s temporarily closes location
The white images are clouds, the black images are clear sky.
Where to see the ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse on Saturday
A black Mazda 3 was entering westbound I-70 from the southbound 291 Highway ramp when it lost...
Three-vehicle crash on I-70 kills one driver, puts two in critical condition

Latest News

Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a house fire on The Paseo early Sunday morning.
KCFD reports early morning house fire on The Paseo
A domino effect of events started with a fender bender and ended with two pedestrians in the...
Stoplight fender bender ends with five cars crashed, two pedestrians hit
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record