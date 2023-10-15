Aging & Style
True freshman Avery Johnson powers K-State past Texas Tech

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson warms up for the team's NCAA college football game...
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)(Brody Schmidt | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football nabbed its first road win of the season on Saturday night, taking down Texas Tech 38-21.

The Wildcats were slow to start on offense, but putting true freshman Avery Johnson in at quarterback seemed to be the spark they needed.

On his first drive of the game, Johnson ran in a 2-yard touchdown to end the first quarter up 10-0.

Behren Morton punched in a 1-yard score for the Red Raiders to respond, but Johnson navigated his way to the endzone once again to make it a 17-7 game in the final two minutes of the second quarter.

Texas Tech added one final touchdown in the final minute of the first half, making it a 17-14 K-State lead at halftime.

The Red Raiders started the third quarter with a touchdown to take a 21-17 lead, but Johnson would make them pay.

He secured a hat trick with 2:24 left in the third, taking the 3-point lead. An interception by VJ Payne would put the ‘Cats right back in the redzone, and Johnson capitalized for his fourth of the day.

Johnson went on to total five touchdowns midway through the fourth quarter, securing a 38-21 victory for the Wildcats.

K-State will be back at home on Saturday night, hosting TCU for a Big 12 Championship rematch at 6:00 p.m.

