Three teenagers shot outside T-Mobile Center Saturday night, KCPD investigating

Several people were injured in a shooting near the T-Mobile Center Saturday evening.
Several people were injured in a shooting near the T-Mobile Center Saturday evening.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several teens were injured in a shooting near the T-Mobile Center Saturday evening.

Around 9 p.m., KCPD responded to the area of 13th and Grand Avenue and found three teenage males with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were all taken to area hospitals and are in stable condition.

In immediate response to the incident, the T-Mobile Center was locked down during its WWE event for safety precautions.

It is unclear what led to the shooting but the incident is under investigation

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

