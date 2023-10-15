Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Stoplight fender bender ends with five cars crashed, two pedestrians hit

A domino effect of events started with a fender bender and ended with two pedestrians in the...
A domino effect of events started with a fender bender and ended with two pedestrians in the hospital Saturday night.
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A domino effect of events started with a fender bender and ended with two pedestrians in the hospital Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at a stoplight at the intersection of northbound US 71 Highway and Gregory Boulevard.

The first two cars, a black Toyota Camry and a silver Chevy Cruz, were stopped at a red light on northbound US 71 Highway. The third car, a red Pontiac G6 drove up behind them and hit the silver Chevy Cruz in the back, pushing it into the back of the black Toyota Camry.

The fourth car, a white Chrysler 300 also driving on northbound US 71 Highway, saw the collided cars and attempted to avoid hitting them but hit the concrete wall to the right of the roadway. The driver then exited the Chrysler.

The driver of the red Pontiac G6 got out of their car as well, and both they and the driver of the Chrysler stood in the middle of the highway.

The fifth car in the incident, a red Toyota Camry, was driving towards the scene of the accident on northbound US 71 Highway, but did not see the crashed cars or the pedestrians in the roadway. The red Camry hit the red Pontiac, causing it to hit the two pedestrians in the roadway. The red Camry then hit the back of the white Chrysler.

The drivers of the first two cars– the black Toyota Camry and silver Chevy Cruz– were not injured in the collisions.

The driver of the third car– the red Pontiac G6– who was one of the pedestrians hit in the roadway sustained critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the fourth car- the white Chrysler 300– who was one of the pedestrians hit in the roadway was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the fifth car– the red Toyota Camry– was not injured.

ALSO READ: Three teenagers shot outside T-Mobile Center Saturday night, KCPD investigating

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Rollover crash on Saturday afternoon leaves 2 dead including toddler
On early morning Monday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an injury crash...
Overland Park PD identifies semi-truck driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the McDonald’s roof line and a small fire near...
Kitchen fire in KC McDonald’s temporarily closes location
The white images are clouds, the black images are clear sky.
Where to see the ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse on Saturday
A black Mazda 3 was entering westbound I-70 from the southbound 291 Highway ramp when it lost...
Three-vehicle crash on I-70 kills one driver, puts two in critical condition

Latest News

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a house fire on The Paseo early Sunday morning.
KCFD reports early morning house fire on The Paseo
FIRST WARN WEATHER: Gloomy again today with a few showers and drizzle
Several people were injured in a shooting near the T-Mobile Center Saturday evening.
Three teenagers shot outside T-Mobile Center Saturday night, KCPD investigating
Hundreds gathered at Mill Creek Park by the Country Club Plaza on Saturday, showing support for...
Locals rally at Mill Creek Park amid war in Israel