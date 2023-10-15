Aging & Style
Shooting at T-Mobile Center temporarily shuts down arena

Shooting in Minot
Shooting in Minot(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:17 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several people were injured in a shooting near the T-Mobile Center Saturday evening.

Around 9 p.m., KCPD responded to the area discovering multiple victims with non-life threatening injuries.

In immediate response to the incident, the T-Mobile Center shut down for safety precautions. The shut down has since been lifted and the scene is secure.

It is unclear what led to the shooting at this time and police are investigating.

Acoording to KCPD, there does not appear to be an ongoing threat.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

