Rollover crash on Saturday afternoon leaves 2 dead including toddler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two passengers were killed near Bannister Road and I-435 highway on Saturday afternoon due to possible car racing.

KCPD believes two vehicles were racing each other which led to a rollover crash.

According to police, a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, traveling westbound on Bannister Road, was possibly racing a purple Dodge vehicle. There were three occupants in the car including a two-year-old.

The Jeep ran several red lights. When the Jeep ran the light at the southbound exit ramp from I-435, the Jeep crashed into a silver Honda Accord, losing control and flipping over several times.

The driver of the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle however he only minor injuries. The front passenger and two-year-old child were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe impairment is involved and is under investigation.

The driver of the Honda was wearing her seatbelt and received minor injuries.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.