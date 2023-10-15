Aging & Style
Rollover crash on Saturday afternoon leaves 2 dead including toddler

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two passengers were killed near Bannister Road and I-435 highway on Saturday afternoon due to possible car racing.

KCPD believes two vehicles were racing each other which led to a rollover crash.

According to police, a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, traveling westbound on Bannister Road, was possibly racing a purple Dodge vehicle. There were three occupants in the car including a two-year-old.

The Jeep ran several red lights. When the Jeep ran the light at the southbound exit ramp from I-435, the Jeep crashed into a silver Honda Accord, losing control and flipping over several times.

The driver of the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle however he only minor injuries. The front passenger and two-year-old child were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe impairment is involved and is under investigation.

The driver of the Honda was wearing her seatbelt and received minor injuries.

