Overland Park PD identifies semi-truck driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

On early morning Monday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an injury crash eastbound side I-435 before the Metcalf exit. Now OPD say they are looking for the vehicle involved and are asking for the public's assistance.(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department says they have identified and contacted the trucking company and driver involved in Monday’s fatal hit-and-run crash.

On Oct. 9, Overland Park police responded to an injury crash on the eastbound side of I-435 before the Metcalf exit.

It was later determined that it was hit-and-run. George Abasta, 50, was found dead at the scene.

The vehicle is described as a white colored semi-truck with a silver tank.

According to police, the vehicle pulled over and stopped westbound of I-435 near the area of Antioch Rd.

After a brief time, the driver continued westbound I-435 and then exited to southbound I-35. Overland Park Police say they are continuing to track movements using cameras.

Police say the trucking company and driver are fully cooperating with the investigation which is still ongoing.

