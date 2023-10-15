Overland Park PD identifies semi-truck driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department says they have identified and contacted the trucking company and driver involved in Monday’s fatal hit-and-run crash.
On Oct. 9, Overland Park police responded to an injury crash on the eastbound side of I-435 before the Metcalf exit.
It was later determined that it was hit-and-run. George Abasta, 50, was found dead at the scene.
The vehicle is described as a white colored semi-truck with a silver tank.
According to police, the vehicle pulled over and stopped westbound of I-435 near the area of Antioch Rd.
After a brief time, the driver continued westbound I-435 and then exited to southbound I-35. Overland Park Police say they are continuing to track movements using cameras.
Police say the trucking company and driver are fully cooperating with the investigation which is still ongoing.
