Locals rally at Mill Creek Park amid war in Israel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds gathered at Mill Creek Park by the Country Club Plaza on Saturday, showing support for the Palestinian people and calling for peace.

Fatima Mohammadi, the community organizer with AL-HADAF KC, said they’re standing for those who can’t.

“People are suffocating; they are in the worst of situations and the worst of conditions, and they are constantly bombarded by these types of military attacks,” Mohammadi said.

“What’s happening on the ground is that people are being slaughtered and they are civilians that are being slaughtered, most of which are women and children.”

Mohammadi said what’s happening right now is a global human rights issue.

“I think Palestinian rights are human rights, and if we are going to be concerned about climate change, water rights, and all other lives, then we need to also be concerned about Palestinian lives,” Mohammadi said.

Mohammadi said they’re not trying to get into politics but to protest the ongoing 75-year occupation of Palestine.

“The situation is not as nearly complicated as they may think it is if they are stepping into it and they are confused, but they don’t know which side; there are no sides in human rights,” Mohammadi said.

Dr. Mohamed Odah attended the rally; he was born and raised in Gaza.

“I still have six siblings with all of their kids, grandkids, all of them are still in Gaza,” Odah said.

Odah said as far as he knows right now, they’re okay, but with no resources and no way to get in contact with them.

“They have no electricity, no water, no nothing,” Odah said.

But he said some of his cousins weren’t so lucky, saying one of their homes collapsed before they could evacuate.

“It’s heart-wrenching,” Odah said. “The internet went down, so we are trying to learn something and know how they’re doing.”

KCTV5 also spoke with Karen Glickstein, President of the Kansas City JCRB AJC, who said it’s important not to mix terrorism with politics.

“The most important thing is to recognize that the deaths of all innocent people is tragic, and I think that’s one of the most important pieces in the Jewish community,” Glickstein said. “There’s a difference between advocating for peace and for change in Palestine and better conditions in Palestine than advocating for terrorism. I think that’s a really important message that needs to be heard by people on whatever side of the conflict you’re on.”

