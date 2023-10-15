KCFD reports early morning house fire on The Paseo
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a house fire on The Paseo early Sunday morning.
Crews arrived at the 5000 block of Paseo at 2:45 a.m. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-floor residence.
One resident was treated for minor smoke inhalation, no other injuries were reported. A search of the residence came back clear.
The Red Cross was ordered for the occupants of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
