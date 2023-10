KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was left dead after a single vehicle-pedestrian crash near Troost Avenue and east 86th Terrace.

KCPD responded to a fatal hit-and-run around 3:40 p.m. An unknown vehicle heading north on Troost hit a pedestrian crossing the roadway.

The unknown vehicle then left the scene, continuing north on Troost.

