FIRST WARN WEATHER: Gloomy again today with a few showers and drizzle

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It will be another dreary, gloomy day across the area, just like Saturday. A few isolated showers will form later this afternoon and push south, but not everyone will see them as they will be very spotty. The cloudy skies will linger for much of today, but we could have a few peaks of sunshine before the day’s end. Since the clouds will blanket the sky, temperatures will not warm up much, only peaking in the mid-50s.

Monday night into Tuesday morning, widespread frost is possible across the area as temperatures drop to the 30s! The pattern dries out Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies and warmer temperatures, but another slight chance for rain is back on Wednesday.

