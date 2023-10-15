Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Chilly start to the week as more cold fronts arrive Wednesday with possible showers

Quiet weather expected tonight and for much of the upcoming week. High pressure will slide in...
Quiet weather expected tonight and for much of the upcoming week. High pressure will slide in from the north clearing the clouds and keeping temperatures on the cool side overnight into early Monday.(kctv)
By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quiet weather expected tonight and for much of the upcoming week. High pressure will slide in from the north clearing the clouds and keeping temperatures on the cool side overnight into early Monday. By the afternoon look for plenty of sunshine with temperatures topping out in the low 60s. It will get a bit warmer once winds turn more from the southwest by Tuesday and that will help send temperatures into the upper 60s to almost 70 degrees. Wednesday temperatures peak around 72 degrees before a cold front arrives and brings a few to scattered showers across the area. Rain chances do not look promising and it doesn’t look like this system will bring a huge impact to the area, but temperatures should stay close to normal until the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Rollover crash on Saturday afternoon leaves 2 dead including toddler
On early morning Monday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an injury crash...
Overland Park PD identifies semi-truck driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the McDonald’s roof line and a small fire near...
Kitchen fire in KC McDonald’s temporarily closes location
The white images are clouds, the black images are clear sky.
Where to see the ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse on Saturday
Several people were injured in a shooting near the T-Mobile Center Saturday evening.
Three teenagers shot outside T-Mobile Center Saturday night, KCPD investigating

Latest News

First Warn Weather Forecast Track
FIRST WARN WEATHER: Gloomy again today with a few showers and drizzle
The fall chill made its presence known on Saturday. Highs were only in the 50s with cloudy skies.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Patchy mists lead into chilly 50′s temps on Sunday
Forecast high temperatures.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread frost Tuesday morning
Forecasted high temperatures for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in the Kansas City metro and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Solar eclipse should be tough to see with Saturday cloud cover