FIRST WARN FORECAST: Chilly start to the week as more cold fronts arrive Wednesday with possible showers

Quiet weather expected tonight and for much of the upcoming week. High pressure will slide in from the north clearing the clouds and keeping temperatures on the cool side overnight into early Monday. By the afternoon look for plenty of sunshine with temperatures topping out in the low 60s. It will get a bit warmer once winds turn more from the southwest by Tuesday and that will help send temperatures into the upper 60s to almost 70 degrees. Wednesday temperatures peak around 72 degrees before a cold front arrives and brings a few to scattered showers across the area. Rain chances do not look promising and it doesn’t look like this system will bring a huge impact to the area, but temperatures should stay close to normal until the upcoming weekend.

