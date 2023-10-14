Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Where to see the ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse on Saturday

The moon will slightly cover the sun leaving a bright yellow rim surrounding it resembling a ‘ring of fire
The white images are clouds, the black images are clear sky.
The white images are clouds, the black images are clear sky.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Millions of people are preparing for Saturday’s solar eclipse. The moon will interrupt the sun, placing a shadow over the sun.

In 2017, the solar eclipse crossed over 14 states and millions gathered to watch as it looked like nighttime in the middle of the day. This year, the solar eclipse will pass from Oregon to the Gulf of Texas.

Many will gather again to watch the ‘Ring of Fire’ but the question is, where is the best place to view it?

First Warn 5 Meteorologist Warren Sears drafted a forecast model for cloud coverage.

North Texas, far Southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana look to be the safest bets for viewing as of right as of now. Southern Oklahoma and Arkansas would be a good option, however, clouds could still pop up in the viewing.

For northern Missouri and Kansas, the clouds are locked in, leaving little to no chance for viewing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Report: Taylor Swift to attend Thursday night Chiefs game as love story continues
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
File: KCPD: Person life-threatening, shot early Thursday morning
KCPD: Person shot early Thursday morning
FILE: Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the...
Former Chief to miss return to Arrowhead

Latest News

MIll Valley takes on Olathe North in high school football action.
Football Friday Night: High school football games to watch in Kansas City area
A controversial immigration bill that was passed in Kansas back in July over the veto of...
New Kansas immigration law has advocates worried it will target innocent people
A controversial immigration bill that was passed in Kansas back in July over the veto of...
Concerns with human smuggling bill
Thank You Walt Disney Inc. was awarded a $5,000 grant from Missouri Humanities to produce a...
Film celebrating Walt Disney awarded grant from Missouri Humanities