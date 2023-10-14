Where to see the ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Millions of people are preparing for Saturday’s solar eclipse. The moon will interrupt the sun, placing a shadow over the sun.

In 2017, the solar eclipse crossed over 14 states and millions gathered to watch as it looked like nighttime in the middle of the day. This year, the solar eclipse will pass from Oregon to the Gulf of Texas.

Many will gather again to watch the ‘Ring of Fire’ but the question is, where is the best place to view it?

First Warn 5 Meteorologist Warren Sears drafted a forecast model for cloud coverage.

North Texas, far Southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana look to be the safest bets for viewing as of right as of now. Southern Oklahoma and Arkansas would be a good option, however, clouds could still pop up in the viewing.

For northern Missouri and Kansas, the clouds are locked in, leaving little to no chance for viewing.

