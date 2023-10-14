Aging & Style
Three-vehicle crash on I-70 kills one driver, puts two in critical condition

A black Mazda 3 was entering westbound I-70 from the southbound 291 Highway ramp when it lost...
A black Mazda 3 was entering westbound I-70 from the southbound 291 Highway ramp when it lost control and left the roadway.(MGN)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating an early morning crash on I-70 that left several injured and one dead.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on westbound I-70. A black Mazda 3 was entering westbound I-70 from the southbound 291 Highway ramp when it lost control and left the roadway. It reentered the road and crossed over all three lanes of westbound I-70, hitting the median wall separating east and westbound traffic.

After hitting the wall, the Mazda was disabled in the middle of I-70. It was then hit by a silver Acura ILX on the driver’s door. Shortly after, a third vehicle– a silver Ford Fusion– hit both cars.

The driver and passenger in the Mazda were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries and they are still in critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the Acura were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver later died of their injuries, there is no word on the current condition of the passenger. The identity of the driver is being withheld until family or next of kin can be notified.

The driver and passenger of the Ford sustained only minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

