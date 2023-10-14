Aging & Style
New Kansas immigration law has advocates worried it will target innocent people

A controversial immigration bill that was passed in Kansas back in July over the veto of Governor Laura Kelly.
By Alex Love
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - A controversial immigration bill that was passed in Kansas back in July over the veto of Governor Laura Kelly. Local immigration advocates say it’s not working as intended. They shared some of their concerns at a forum hosted by Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation along with Immigrants and Refugees KC.

People who are part of or work with the immigrant community around Kansas claim they’re already seeing this law put a burden on people’s lives. Its purpose is to go after human smugglers, but the definition of the crime is creating worries that innocent people will be targeted.

“They sort of validated my concerns for sure,” Dustin Hare of Wyandotte County said following the forum. “It is scaring a lot of our immigrant community. But I also heard the law is poorly written and vague and it’s not enforceable.”

“My main concern was profiling if police are able to pull people over because they fit a certain profile,” Leonae Delatorre of Kansas City, Kansas, added. “They could possibly be smuggling and if law enforcement can pick or choose if they want to enforce the law or not.”

The language in question defines human smuggling as anyone “who should have known” the individual they’re transporting or harboring is in the United Stated illegally. Or “should have known” they’re likely to be exploited for the “financial gain” or “received something of value” from them. “Let’s say somebody hires an Uber driver to take them to work so they’re receiving something of value,” AIRR Community Engagement Coordinator Itzel Vargas argued. “Let’s say this person who hired an Uber driver is undocumented and their job where they’re going to is where they’re being exploited. This Uber driver meets all three of those elements.”

KCTV reached out to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office to ask about the progress they feel this law is making but haven’t heard back. Meanwhile, immigration law experts say this new law forced Wyandotte County to pause a new program that allocates funds for non-profits to issue municipal I.D.s.

“ICE took their documents at the border and now they’re here seeking asylum here,” Vargas continued. “But they don’t have an I.D. and they need to turn on the BPU Utilities and they can’t because they don’t have an I.D.”

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County did confirm that the program known as the RFP process was put on pause for what they called “some legal issues” that need to be worked out, but they hope to resume the whole thing in the next couple of months.

