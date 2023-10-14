Kitchen fire in KC McDonald’s temporarily closes location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of West 103rd Street, which happens to be a McDonald’s.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the McDonald’s roof line and a small fire near or under a kitchen fryer. They used multiple extinguishers to put the fire out and ventilated the structure.

The Health Department will be involved in overseeing the restaurant’s clean-up and reopening. It is unclear when that reopening will be.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

