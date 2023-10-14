Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kitchen fire in KC McDonald’s temporarily closes location

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the McDonald’s roof line and a small fire near...
When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the McDonald’s roof line and a small fire near or under a kitchen fryer.(Lauren McCally)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of West 103rd Street, which happens to be a McDonald’s.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the McDonald’s roof line and a small fire near or under a kitchen fryer. They used multiple extinguishers to put the fire out and ventilated the structure.

The Health Department will be involved in overseeing the restaurant’s clean-up and reopening. It is unclear when that reopening will be.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Lowe jumped in on the #Traylor craze at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game...
‘Where’s Taylor?’ Rob Lowe joins Taylor Swift craze at Arrowhead Thursday evening
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Homicide Investigation, 5200 Block College Avenue
Man killed, found shot to death Friday morning inside Kansas City home
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
The white images are clouds, the black images are clear sky.
Where to see the ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse on Saturday

Latest News

A black Mazda 3 was entering westbound I-70 from the southbound 291 Highway ramp when it lost...
Three-vehicle crash on I-70 kills one driver, puts two in critical condition
Friday the 13th got a little spookier for anyone who decided to drive under the influence in...
Independence Police make 5 DWI arrests in Friday the 13th ‘Saturation Patrol’
Jackson County Prosecutors charged Tyler Rizer with first-degree assault and armed criminal...
Felony murder charge added for man accused of violent stabbing, shooting crime spree
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a serious, two-vehicle crash that...
Impairment under investigation in wrong-way crash that caused life-threatening injuries