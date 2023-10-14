Aging & Style
Independence Police make 5 DWI arrests in Friday the 13th ‘Saturation Patrol’

By Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Friday the 13th got a little spookier for anyone who decided to drive under the influence in Independence.

According to the Independence Police Department, 19 officers were on DWI enforcement starting at 9 p.m. Friday night. They focused on major roadways west of Lee’s Summit Road “due to a high volume of vehicle crashes and impaired driving arrests.”

In total, 100 vehicles were pulled over and 91 total violations and arrests were issued. This included 16 hazardous moving violations, 70 non-moving violations and 5 DWI arrests, one of which was processed as a felony.

