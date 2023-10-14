Aging & Style
Impairment under investigation in wrong-way crash that caused life-threatening injuries

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a serious, two-vehicle crash that...
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a serious, two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night.(Source: MGN)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a serious, two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to US 71 Highway and East 75th Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

KCPD reports that a grey Nissan Murano was driving in the wrong direction as it traveled south on the northbound lanes of US 71 Highway.

As the Nissan approached East 75th Street from the north, it went off the road into the grassy median and then drove back onto the highway. It continued to drive south towards East 75th Street, crossing into the first lane of northbound traffic until it hit the concrete bridge overpass of East 75th Street. The impact caused the Nissan to spin.

As the Nissan was still moving, a white Ram 1500 pickup truck traveling northbound hit the Nissan, causing the Ram to hit the guardrail and partially overturn.

The driver of the Nissan sustained life-threatening injuries and is being investigated for possible impairment.

The driver of the Ram sustained serious injuries and the passenger received minor injuries.

